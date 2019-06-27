Shamet invited to play with Team USA’s Select Team

Landry Shamet answers questions from the media during the press conference, on March 15, 2018, in San Diego.

Landry Shamet answers questions from the media during the press conference, on March 15, 2018, in San Diego.

Landry Shamet answers questions from the media during the press conference, on March 15, 2018, in San Diego.

Former Wichita State guard Landry Shamet has been invited to play with Team USA’s Select Team this summer at the team’s camp in Las Vegas in August. First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Shamet will join the younger group that includes 2019 first overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

Clippers guard Landry Shamet has been invited to participate with the Select Team at Team USA's National Team camp in Las Vegas in August, league source tells ESPN. Shamet will join the younger group that includes No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

Shamet is coming off of a roller coaster rookie season where he spent time with both the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers. The former Shocker standout was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 9.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

The USA Select Team is a 10-man team that will play against the 18-man USA training camp roster made up of NBA stars. Other notable Select Team members that Shamet will play with include Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley, the second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. Former Kentucky standout De’Aaron Fox will also likely draw interest for the team.