Wichita State says it’s studying potential of e-scooters on campus 

These scooters are located in front of the Midwest Surgery Center, about a mile-and-a-half south of Wichita State University's main campus. The university is looking into allowing them on campus limits.

Wichita State University announced in a release Friday it’s looking into potentially allowing e-scooters on campus.

“We’re taking a serious look at how to safely and legally allow motorized e-scooters on the Wichita State campus,” WSUPD Chief Rodney Clark said in the release. “The safety of our students, employees and visitors is always our top priority.”

Clark said while the scooters are fun and convenient, they can present safety hazards to riders, pedestrians, motorists and property.

The announcement comes just over a week after the City of Wichita launched a pilot scooter-sharing program across town with three different companies. Currently, the scooters are prohibited at WSU and will shut down if brought on campus.

“We have begun to research e-scooter experiences elsewhere, and (we) will be especially interested in the results of the current pilot program by the city of Wichita,” Clark said.

Clark said the university expects to draft a definitive policy on e-scooter use by this fall.

Those who have experiences with e-scooters and wish to share their ideas with the university can email [email protected].