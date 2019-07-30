New, local Asian fusion restaurant opening in Braeburn Square

Concept art of Journey East Asia Grill. Journey East Asia Grill will open this fall in Braeburn Square.

The owners of Malaysia Cafe, a local Asian restaurant, will open a new Asian fusion concept called Journey East Asia Grill in Braeburn Square, according to a university release.

The new restaurant will be located in the same building as Meritrust Credit Union.

The restaurant is expected to open in the fall, according to Wichita State alumnus Fitzgerald Tsen. Tsen is opening the restaurant with Celine Koh.

“We want to get people to start trying different flavors together,” Tsen said in the release. “This venue came at just the right time, and it’s the moment for us to make something different. We want to make a mark on the Innovation Campus.”

The restaurant will offer sit-down and take-out options. It is also likely that alcohol will be served at the restaurant.

Another restaurant, Fussy’s Taco Shop, will open in Braeburn Square on August 19.