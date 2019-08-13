First AVCA poll released, four Shocker opponents rank in top-10

The American Volleyball Coaches Association released its top-25 team rankings for the first time this season on Tuesday. The poll features seven teams that will play Wichita State this season, including four teams inside the top-10.

The first major test for the young Shockers will be a top-10 match-up with No. 6 Penn State on Aug. 31, during the Penn State Classic. The week after, the Shockers will have to take on No. 22 Cal Poly, who is hosting the Cal Poly Tournament on Sept. 6.

Two top-5 teams, N0. 4 BYU and No. 5 Texas, will travel to Charles Koch Arena from Sep. 12-14 for the Shocker Volleyball Classic. Chris Lamb’s team will open the tournament against BYU on Sept. 12, and will clash with the Longhorns on Sept. 14. Five days after battling Texas, the Shockers will have another marquee match-up, this time with No. 13 Creighton in Omaha on Sept. 19.

The final non-conferee top-25 match will occur just two days after WSU takes on the Bluejays. On Sept. 21, Wichita State will have a road match with last season’s national runner-up, Nebraska, in Lincoln.

As for conference play, Central Florida snagged the No. 25 spot heading into this season. UCF was the only team in the American Athletic Conference to receive any votes in the poll. The Shockers will face UCF, the reigning undefeated conference champions, just one time in the regular season on Oct. 18 in Wichita.