Fans cheer during the game against Cincinnati on Jan. 19, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Fans cheer during the game against Cincinnati on Jan. 19, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Fans cheer during the game against Cincinnati on Jan. 19, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

How to get your free tickets to WSU sporting events, shows

Sporting events, concerts, and musicals are all free for any fee-paying Wichita State students throughout the school year.

Tickets for sporting events can be picked up on game day with the exception of men’s basketball. Tickets for women’s basketball and volleyball can be picked up at the Charles Koch Arena box office.

Tickets for baseball games can be picked up at Eck Stadium, while softball tickets are available at Wilkins Stadium.

For men’s basketball, tickets can be picked up on selected ticket pickup days inside the Heskett Center, Rhatigan Student Center, or other marked locations on campus.

Tickets are limited and given out on a first come, first serve basis. In lieu of assigned seating, tickets are for the student section at Charles Koch Arena.

For concerts and musicals, students must show up the day of the event to receive their ticket. Locations will be posted around campus.

No matter the event, a valid student ID is required in order to receive a ticket and is limited to one free ticket per person. Students can receive one guest ticket for discounted prices per event.