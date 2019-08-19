Local Band Annie Up headlines welcome back events for fourth year

Annie Up's Rick Lopez sings a cover with other band members during the kick-off concert outside of the Rhatigan Student Center on Aug. 19.

As students made their way to class on the first day back, they were treated with a special performance from local band Annie Up.

This is the fourth year in a row the band has performed at the Rhatigan Student Center Courtyard during welcome back events.

The music provided the students some free entertainment, as well as a chance to relax in between classes for some refreshments in the shade.

“We just got out of classes and I headed out towards where I heard the music, because where there’s music, there’s free food, most likely,” said freshman Anna Wrinn.

The band played a wide variety of songs ranging from classic rock tracks such as “I Don’t Wanna Lose Your Love” by The Outfields to contemporary hits such as “Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars.

“They’re really good — I really like this band,” senior Josh Freeman said. “I’ve heard them before at the Exploration Place.”