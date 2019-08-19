Fuzzy’s embraces WSU vibe in decor, student-centric specials

The new Fuzzy’s Taco Shop looks a bit different than the chain’s other locations.

Fuzzy’s, which opened Monday on the first day of classes, is decked out in Wichita State-centric decor and has specials geared towards students.

Whitney Reitz is the franchise owner behind the first restaurant in Braeburn Square. Reitz, who started working at Fuzzy’s in 2010 as a college student in Oklahoma, also assisted with the opening of Wichita’s first Fuzzy’s location on Rock Road.

“I love this brand so much — the fast casual dining to get people in and out really quickly, but if you do stay and eat, people feel comfortable enough to stay, drink, and hang out,” Reitz said.

WSU’s Fuzzy’s will have longer hours than the store on Rock, which closes at 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday. The campus location will stay open until midnight Sunday through Thursday and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“Happy hour” will also be replaced with “study hour,” where students can grab a beer or margarita at a special price from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“With this location being on campus, we were really intentional on putting outlets all around the store,” Reitz said.

The new location shows custom items specific to the university, such as the “WuShark” hanging from the ceiling and the Shocker surfboard table that can seat about 12 guests.

“We worked really closely with the university and athletics to get approval on the design marks for WuShark and the custom bar,” Reitz said.

Whitney said she chose to open the WSU location before a west-side option because she wanted to set the pace for Braeburn Square.

“The west side is coming,” Reitz said. “I just really wanted WSU students to have the experience I had with Fuzzy’s.”

Last month, WSU announced that the owners of Malaysia Cafe, a local restaurant, plan to open a new Asian fusion concept called Journey East Asia Grill in Braeburn Square.