Shockers even record to .500 after Mustang Challenge

The Wichita State volleyball team returns home with a 3-3 overall record after winning just one game during this past weekend’s Mustang Challenge in San Luis Obispo, California.

The Shockers dropped their first two games of the tournament 3-1 to San Jose State and 3-2 to Cal Poly before defeating North Texas on Saturday 3-1.

Throughout the course of the tournament, the Shockers hit .246 as a team and outhit their opponents 165-164. However, the team racked up 50 total hitting errors in those games.

Indiana State transfer Damadj Johnson got injured in the tournaments opening match against the Spartans. Early in the second set, Johnson went to the ground in the middle of a point, grabbing her leg. By the end of the set, she could be seen on crutches with ice on her ankle.

No further information is known at this time.

Chinelo Ogogor played in her first collegiate matches after Johnson’s injury. In her debut against San Jose State, the redshirt freshman recorded three kills on six attempts, and also tallied four block assists.

Redshirt sophomore Megan Taflinger led the team with 41 kills during the tournament, bringing her total to 66 kills on the year.

Up next, WSU will participate in the Shocker Volleyball Classic that runs from Thursday-Saturday. Nationally ranked teams such as No. 3 Texas and No. 13 BYU will be making appearances in the tournament. The Shockers first home match of the season will be Thursday against BYU at 7 p.m. inside Charles Koch Arena.