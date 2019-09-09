Cross country sweeps J.K. Gold Classic

Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams swept the individual and team titles for the JK Gold Classic in Augusta, Kansas on Saturday.

On the women’s side, this is the fourth time in the past five years that women’s team has come out victorious in the meet.

WSU had the top four finishers in the race with Winny Koskei taking home the individual title with a time of 13:48.5. Rebekah Topham finished in second place with her time trailing Koskei by only 5.2 seconds. Yazmine Wright and Rita Schanker rounded out the top-five, finishing in third and fourth place respectively.

On the men’s side, WSU took home the title also, outscoring the in-state rival, Kansas State by 31 points. Just like the women’s side, the Shockers were victorious in the meet for the fourth time in the last five years.

Wichita State finished with the top four runners in the meet just like that of the women’s team. Ben Flowers took home the individual title with a time of 18:38.2. Jed Helker finished was the runner up trailing Flowers by one 9.2 seconds. Cory Landon and Adam finished third and fourth with times of 18:48.8 and 18:50.2. Ethan Kossover, who ran unattached, finished with the second-best in only trailing his teammate Ben Flowers by 5.2 seconds.

Next up the Shockers travel to Emporia for the Emporia State Invitational on Sept. 27, followed up by traveling to Eugene, Oregon for the Bellinger Invitational on Sept. 28.