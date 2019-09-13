No. 3 Texas overcomes early deficit, defeats No. 13 BYU in four sets
No. 3 ranked Texas faced off against No. 13 BYU on Friday during the second day of the Shocker Volleyball Classic.
The Longhorns, who came into the match with a lone loss to No. 1 Stanford, defeated the Cougars 3-1 on the evening.
Texas was tested early when BYU took the first set by a score of 25-23. The Cougars capitalized off of four service errors by the Longhorns. They also forced three hitting errors in route to the victory.
In the final three sets, Texas took complete control. In total, the Longhorns outhit BYU 62-50. The team hit .217 while the Cougars hit -.147. Individually, Logan Eggleston tallied a team-high 25 kills on .367 percent hitting. Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Micaya White also tallied 21 kills for the Longhorns.
BYU was led by McKenna Miller who recorded 15 kills. Whitney Bower had 43 assists to lead the Cougars.
Up next, Texas plays Wichita State on Saturday at 7 p.m. BYU finishes their tournament with a match against VCU on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Marshall Sunner is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower. Sunner is a sophomore majoring in communications with an open emphasis, and minoring in sport management....
