This week in brief (Sept. 16)

Fire sprinklers to be tested

WSU Fire and Safety will be conducting quarterly flow tests this week on fire sprinklers in campus buildings.

The department will conduct the tests from 6 to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday in buildings across campus, according to a university release. Campus housing tests will be conducted after 10 a.m.

The releases states fire alarms may sound for a few seconds multiple times. People are asked not to evacuate during the short alarms, unless they last for longer than 20 seconds.

Besides tests at campus housing, the release states any alarm after 8 a.m. is an actual fire alarm, and evacuation procedures must be followed.

Constitution Day panel

The Wichita State Political Science Department will host a panel Tuesday in coordination with Constitution Day.

A panel of local experts will discuss requirements for running for office, specifically legislative positions.

Panelists are T. McGuire Johnson, former chair of the Sedgwick County Democratic Party; Dalton Glasscock, chair of the Sedgwick County Republican Party; and Neal Allen, chair of the political science department.

The free event will run from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 208 Hubbard Hall.

Constitution Day is a federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the U.S. Constitution and those who have become citizens in the U.S. The holiday is typically celebrated on Sept. 17, when delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in 1787.

Lots of board meetings this week

The Kansas Board of Regents, Wichita State Board of Trustees, and Wichita State Innovation Alliance, are all holding public board meetings this week.

KBOR, the governing body that oversees state universities, meets at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the Curtis State Office Building in Topeka.

The board of trustees meets at 8 a.m. Friday in Room 164 of the John Bardo Center (previously the Experiential Engineering Building).

WSIA, the nonprofit organization that manages public-private partnerships on Innovation Campus, will meet at 11 a.m. in the Bardo Center, immediately following the trustees meeting.