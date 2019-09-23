This week’s news in brief (Sept. 23)

Annual campus safety walk

Student Government Association will partner with university police and facilities planning to host the annual campus safety walk Tuesday evening.

At the event, students and faculty will cross the main campus at night with a group of police officers to identify areas that pose potential safety concerns. Students are asked to brainstorm solutions for the unsafe spots, and those solutions are sometimes implemented as changes.

The event is coordinated by SGA’s safety and student services committee, and will run begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at RSC 142. The event is expected to last no longer than two hours.

Free Karaoke in the RSC

Starting this week, Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes will offer a free karaoke night for students at Wichita State.

The karaoke night is set from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the grill and lanes, which is in the basement of the Rhatigan Student Center.

As part of the event, the grill and lanes will offer $1 fountain drinks and $2 Bud Light draws. For more info, call (316) 978-3479.

African-fusion step group to perform

The Student Activities and Multicultural Greek councils will host a performance by Step Afrika!, a professional dance group dedicated to the African-American tradition of stepping.

A university release says Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles by historically African-American fraternities and sororities, African dance, and influences from a variety of other dance and art forms.

The performance will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the CAC Theater. Entry is free to WSU students with their Shocker IDs, $3 for faculty and staff, $5 for general admission, and $1 for kids 12 and under.

There are no advance ticket sales. Cash or check only will be accepted at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tattoo pop-up fundraiser

Planned Parenthood Great Plains will host a pop-up fundraiser Sunday at a local tattoo shop.

The fundraiser will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Addictions in Ink, 1255 S. Tyler Rd., Suite A.

Local tattoo artists have created flash sheets related to reproductive rights that will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. A variety of tattoo designs will be available, starting at $50.