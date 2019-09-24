WSU to host NCAA Basketball Academy next summer
On Friday, Wichita State was selected to be one of four hosts for the second annual runnings of the NCAA Basketball Academies.
The academies are designed to give prospective college athletes a glimpse into the student-athlete experience, while also allowing other collegiate coaches from across the country to scout and evaluate players from the high school classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Participants in the academy will go through drills and participate in various scrimmages conducted by coaches from all three NCAA divisional levels. These coaches will be determined at a later date. On top of the playing, players and their parents will also be coached in life skills that are designed to get the participant ready for the life of being a college recruit, academic eligibility, and life on a college campus.
The event will take place from July 20-26, 2o20. WSU will be joined by the University of Connecticut, the University of Utah and Winthrop University as the other sites.
Athletes wanting to participate in the academy are required to already be registered with the NCAA Eligibility Center before signing up. The NCAA will pay for the athlete and one of the athlete’s legal guardians travel expenses for the event.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Marshall Sunner is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower. Sunner is a sophomore majoring in communications with an open emphasis, and minoring in sport management....
Leave a Reply