WSU to host NCAA Basketball Academy next summer

Charles Koch Arena is covered with snow prior to the game between Wichita State and Cincinnati on Jan. 19, 2019. Snow came through the Wichita area on Friday night, causing the parking lots at Wichita State to remain frozen. At tipoff the temperature is expected to be 22 degrees with a windchill bringing it down to 7 degrees. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

On Friday, Wichita State was selected to be one of four hosts for the second annual runnings of the NCAA Basketball Academies.

The academies are designed to give prospective college athletes a glimpse into the student-athlete experience, while also allowing other collegiate coaches from across the country to scout and evaluate players from the high school classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Participants in the academy will go through drills and participate in various scrimmages conducted by coaches from all three NCAA divisional levels. These coaches will be determined at a later date. On top of the playing, players and their parents will also be coached in life skills that are designed to get the participant ready for the life of being a college recruit, academic eligibility, and life on a college campus.

The event will take place from July 20-26, 2o20. WSU will be joined by the University of Connecticut, the University of Utah and Winthrop University as the other sites.

Athletes wanting to participate in the academy are required to already be registered with the NCAA Eligibility Center before signing up. The NCAA will pay for the athlete and one of the athlete’s legal guardians travel expenses for the event.