Know the opponent: Shockers travel to Tulsa for conference opener

Shocker's starting lineup players during the national anthem before the game against Nebraska on September 21, 2019 at Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Wichita State volleyball team travels to Tulsa Friday to kick off American Athletic Conference play against the Golden Hurricane.

The Shockers are currently riding a six-match losing streak that dates back to early September. In the past three weeks, the team has won just two out of their 20 sets of play.

The Golden Hurricane come into Friday’s match with a 7-6 overall record. Their most notable wins have come against LA Tech, Oral Roberts, and UMKC.

Statistically, Tulsa is led offensively by Dilara Gedikoglu, who has tallied a team-high 188 kills through 13 matches of play. She’s averaging 3.84 kills per set while hitting .208. Right behind Gedikoglu is Callie Cook, who has 102 kills and a team-high .389 hitting percentage.

The Golden Hurricane’s defense is paced by Cook, who also has a team-high 54 blocks this season, including seven solo blocks. In the back row, libero Taylor Horsfall leads the team with 246 digs. Gedikoglu adds 123 digs to the team’s total.

As a whole, Tulsa is being outhit on the season 631-615. They’re hitting under .200 and have already recorded 263 attacking errors. The Golden Hurricane’s strong suit comes on the defensive side of the net, as they have 111 total blocks this season.

Friday’s match is slated to start at 7 p.m. inside the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa. It will not be video broadcasted, but can be listened to on the GoShockers website.