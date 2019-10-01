Attorney General William Barr to visit Wichita State Wednesday

Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice

United States Attorney General William P. Barr will participate in a roundtable event with Sen. Jerry Moran and state and local law enforcement Wednesday at Wichita State University’s Law Enforcement Center.

The roundtable, which begins at 2:30 p.m., will be preceded by opening remarks that are open to the press, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.