Attorney General William Barr to visit Wichita State Wednesday
United States Attorney General William P. Barr will participate in a roundtable event with Sen. Jerry Moran and state and local law enforcement Wednesday at Wichita State University’s Law Enforcement Center.
The roundtable, which begins at 2:30 p.m., will be preceded by opening remarks that are open to the press, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
Matthew Kelly is The Sunflower's current managing editor and former editor in chief. Kelly is a senior majoring in political science and minoring in...
