3 takeaways from the Black and Yellow Scrimmage

Sophomore guard Jamarius Burton dribbles past freshman Grant Sherfield during the Black and Yellow Scrimmage on Saturday inside Charles Koch Arena.

Sophomore guard Jamarius Burton dribbles past freshman Grant Sherfield during the Black and Yellow Scrimmage on Saturday inside Charles Koch Arena.

Sophomore guard Jamarius Burton dribbles past freshman Grant Sherfield during the Black and Yellow Scrimmage on Saturday inside Charles Koch Arena.

Fans were able to witness basketball for the first time this school year inside Charles Koch Arena on Saturday at the annual Black and Yellow Scrimmage, which featured both the women’s and men’s basketball teams.

In the second year post-Shocker Madness, the women’s team decided to spice things up with their own three-point contest, which resulted in last season’s leading scored Carla Bremaud coming out victorious.

The Shocker men didn’t provide additional antics, sticking to the intra-squad scrimmage.

Here are three takeaways from this year’s scrimmage:

Injuries and Absences

The scrimmages were the first time all year that fans were able to see the new rosters for both teams. But some players from both teams were unable to participate in the event.

On the women’s side, junior college transfer Mariah McCully was seen limping onto the court during her first-ever introduction as a Shocker. She didn’t play in the event and no further details were given regarding an injury.

Other women that didn’t play include freshmen Vendela Danielson and Ashlei Kirven.

On the men’s side, freshman guard Noah Fernandes came out onto the court on crutches and in a boot after suffering a bone bruise in practice, according to Head Coach Gregg Marshall.

“He (Fernandes) should be good to go in about 10 days,” Marshall said.

Sophomore Erik Stevenson also missed playing in the scrimmage due to taking a midterm test.

After missing playing time last season, senior Jaime Echenique, junior Asbjørn Midtgaard, and sophomore Morris Udeze were all healthy and participated in the event.

Troubled Scoring

Both the men’s and women’s teams struggled to score in their portions of the scrimmage.

The women combined for a total of 41 points in 20 minutes. The men also provided a low-scoring affair, combining for just 40 points in their 20-minute segment.

About two minutes into the scrimmage, Marshall had seen enough. He called a timeout, brought everyone together and started lecturing.

“I didn’t think it was very good today in the scrimmage,” Marshall said. “I don’t know whether they’re hitting a little wall now. Maybe some of the new guys were a little nervous about being out there doing this, but that’s just the progression you go through as a new player. You have to eventually draw back the curtains and let people see what you’re doing.”

As a whole, both men’s teams combined shot a low 31% from the field. From three-point range, they combined for 29% shooting, another low mark.

Potential Replacements

Both squads lost key scorers from last season. The WSU women lost Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage, who tallied 8.6 points per game, good for second-best on the team.

Now-senior guard Ashley Reid blossomed during this year’s rendition of the Black and Yellow Scrimmage, recording a team-best eight points. She also added two assists to her total.

“Ashley was real aggressive in attacking the basket,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said after the scrimmage. “It allowed the Black Team to get in the paint almost every possession.”

“When you work hard, go hard every day, good things happen.”

On the men’s side, junior college transfer Trey Wade showed glimpses of what Markis McDuffie provided the team with last season.

Wade finished the scrimmage shooting 50% from the field, knocked down two three-pointers, and recorded a game-high eight points.

“As a veteran player that we brought in to try to have some immediate impact, I thought he did a pretty good job,” Marshall said. “He’s had a pretty good fall camp. There are days when he looks better than others, but that’s just any new player, or any player for that matter.

“To me, it’s energy. When he plays with a lot of energy and it’s just flying around, that’s when he’s at his best.”

Wade also impressed Marshall with his defense on potential breakout star Dexter Dennis. He held Dennis to just three points on 1 for 6 shooting from the floor.

“He was guarding Dexter Dennis, and he did a pretty good job there,” Marshall noted.

Up Next

Adams and her team kick-start their season with a home exhibition game against Missouri Southern State on Nov. 4 inside Charles Koch Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

The Shocker men will hold their home exhibition against Northeastern State on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. inside Koch Arena.