Walter’s Pumpkin Patch is every fall lover’s dream

It’s fall. It’s time for pumpkin spice lattes, scary movies, big scarves, oversized sweaters, and my personal favorite: pumpkin patches.

When it comes to choosing what pumpkin patch to go to every year, it’s always the same for me. Walter’s Pumpkin Patch is my do or die.

When I was in elementary school, I’d go there every year on field trips. Whenever the field trips didn’t work out, my mom would still make an effort to take me and my sisters there. Even though I’m in college now, I still like to go. Every year is just as good, if not better than, the last. Every time I walk into the patch, I have a feeling of warmth and nostalgia.

Walter’s Pumpkin Patch is located off of Highway 77 in Burns, Kansas. While it is about a 40-minute drive from campus, I’d say it’s worth every minute.

Why? Well, walking around Walter’s, you see they have something for everyone. Corn maze? They have it. Wagon rides? They have it. Super awesome gift store? They have it.

Their prices are affordable too. Monday through Friday, admission is $10. Monday through Wednesday from 3 – 7 p.m., admission is only $7. On weekends, admission per person is $13.

It’s safe to say you get your money’s worth. Two giant jumping pillows, a corn bin, picnic areas, a petting zoo, and access to the pumpkin patch are all included in the admission fee.

Not only do they have a wide variety of activities, but they also have the cutest photo-ops ever. If you want to spice up your Instagram feed with a fall aesthetic, I’d go to Walter’s. For a low cost of $10, I could easily get an entire year’s worth of artsy photos taken all around the patch.

Plus, the staff are some of the nicest people I’ve ever met. Whenever you have a question, they are there to help you. They are the most helpful staff I have ever interacted with, and they add even more to the already great experience you get at Walter’s Pumpkin Patch.

Don’t even get me started on their amazing gift shop. When you walk into the gift shop, the smell of fall is overwhelming. They have mini pumpkins, candles, fall and Halloween decorations, and much, more.

If you’re not going there to pick a pumpkin from the patch, go there for the gift shop. Trust me, they have every fall lover’s dream.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on a chunky sweater, and get yourself over to Walter’s Pumpkin Patch to experience fall at its full potential.