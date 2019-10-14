Wichita State picked to finish fourth in AAC preseason poll
The American Athletic Conference released their preseason on Monday, and coaches picked Wichita State to finish fourth out of 12 teams.
The Shockers are coming off a hot streak at the end of last season when they won 14 out of their last 18 games, which propelled them to the semifinals of the NIT in New York City. Gregg Marshall brings back seven key players from that team into the upcoming season.
After being the team of inexperience last season, the Shockers main core still consists of 10 underclassmen with three upperclassmen–Jaime Echenique, Asbjørn Midtgaard and Trey Wade.
The Memphis Tigers and Houston Cougars tied for the top spot in the rankings with 113 points each. Houston received seven first place votes to Memphis’ four. Cincinnati, who brings back the reigning AAC Player of the Year Jarron Cumberland, was picked to finish third. Defensive-minded South Florida was picked right behind the Shockers in the fifth spot.
No WSU player was picked to earn All-Conference honors. Cumberland was picked to repeat as AAC Player of the Year.
Full AAC Preseason Poll
1. Houston (7) 113
1. Memphis (4) 113
3. Cincinnati (1) 94
4. Wichita State 88
5. South Florida 79
6. Connecticut 75
7. Temple 72
8. SMU 47
9. Central Florida 40
10. Tulsa 36
11. East Carolina 20
12. Tulane 15
AAC Player of the Year: Jarron Cumberland, G, Cincinnati
AAC Rookie of the Year: James Wisemen, C, Memphis
First Team All-AAC
Jarron Cumberland, G, Cincinnati
Quinton Rose, G, Temple
DeJon Jarreau, G, Houston
James Wiseman, C, Memphis
Laquincy Rideau, G, South Florida
Second Team All-AAC
Alexis Yetna, F, South Florida
Jayden Gardner, F, East Carolina
Nate Pierre-Louis, G, Temple
Alterique Gilbert, G, Connecticut
David Collins, South Florida
Christian Vital, G, Connecticut
