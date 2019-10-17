Wichita State to host 2nd annual Braburn Square pep rally
For the second year in a row, Wichita State Athletics is hosting a pep rally in Braeburn Square.
Last year, a bonfire was held across the pond behind Braeburn. As of now, there is no information on whether or not there will be a bonfire this year.
The free event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Oct. 25 from 7-8 p.m. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced at the event, which will also include preseason speeches from Head Coaches Gregg Marshall and Keitha Adams.
The public will be allowed to interact and speak to players throughout the evening.
People attending the event can pick up a free T-shirt and witness performances from the Shocker Sound Machine marching band and Shocker Spirit Squad. There will also be 20% discounts in the Braeburn Shocker Store.
Marshall Sunner is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower. Sunner is a sophomore majoring in communications with a journalism emphasis. He was born and raised...
