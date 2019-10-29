Morrison Hall on the campus of Wichita State University.

Regents to name new Wichita State president Thursday

The Kansas Board of Regents will be on campus Thursday afternoon to name Wichita State’s 14th president, according to a university release.

The Regents will meet at 2 p.m. in the Rhatigan Student Center’s Santa Fe Room, 233. The board will ceremonially choose the president from an unranked list of finalists submitted by the presidential search committee.

The meeting is public, but seating is limited. The announcement will also be streamed live.

A press conference will immediately follow the announcement in RSC, Room 202.