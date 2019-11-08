Mustangs defeat Shockers in 4 sets

Freshman Brylee Kelly jumps to attack the ball during Wichita State's match against Southern Methodist University on Friday, Nov. 8 in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State volleyball dropped its contest against Southern Methodist in four sets, continuing the team’s struggles inside Koch Arena this season.

The Shockers were competitive in all four sets but only managed to come out on top in the second set.

The Mustangs took set one by a score of 25-23, and the Shockers needed a couple of extra points to close out set two 28-26. SMU pulled out sets three and four 25-18 and 31-29, respectively.

For the match, the Shockers hit .195 and had 71 kills. Individually, redshirt sophomore Megan Taflinger led the team with 13 kills. Redshirt freshman Chinelo Ogogor also added nine kills of her own.

Senior Kara Bown led the team with 14 digs and freshman Kayce Litzau finished the game with a career-high 32 assists.

The Mustangs hit .262 for the match and were led by Rachel Woulfe’s 14 kills.

Next up, the Shockers will host Memphis on Sunday for their second matchup of the season. Last month, the Shockers defeated the Tigers in five sets on the road. The game is set to begin at 1 p.m. inside Charles Koch Arena.