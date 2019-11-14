Pokemon trainers become masters at ASC festival

In the classic games, Pokemon hide in tall grass. But at the Asian Student Conference’s Pokemon Festival, they were on full display.

The ASC hosted the festival on Wednesday afternoon in the Rhatigan Student Center. Participating students made their way through eight Pokemon- related tasks — a nod to the eight badges trainers must collect in the games — and were then named Pokemon masters.

Activities included coloring pictures of starter Pokemon, a game of “Who’s That Pokemon?” — in which participants guessed the name of Pokemon based on their silhouette — and “catching” a stuffed Pokémon with a pokeball.

The festival was a first for the ASC and turned out to be a hit, but it was not the first Pokemon-related event on campus.

In 2016, the Student Activities Council held a similar event. Richy Thatch, a member of the ASC and event coordinator, said he wanted to revamp that event this year to provide some fun for students as they prepare for finals.

Jordan Cao, a volunteer at the event, said the Pokemon theme is culturally significant.

“For many people in the Asian American community, Pokemon was a game that we grew up playing,” Cao said. “It really brings back a lot of nostalgic feelings and memories when we’re participating in these types of events.”