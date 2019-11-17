4-star recruit JaDun Michael chooses WSU

Consensus four-star recruit JaDun Michael has verbally committed to Wichita State.

Michael, a 6-5 forward from North Carolina, is ranked as the No. 127 player in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports. He is also ranked the second-best player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 32 small forward in the class.

Despite having offers from Cincinnati, Louisville, and NC State, Michael decided on the Shockers after taking an official visit to WSU this weekend.

Michael plans to reclassify to the 2020 class, according to The Wichita Eagle. If he does so, he will be eligible to play next season.

Barring any transfers, WSU will be out of scholarships for next season’s roster if Michael reclassifies.