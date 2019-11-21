SGA appoints another Student Fees Committee member

Senator Zachary James explains why he wants to become the out-of-state member of the Student Fees Committee during SGA's meeting on Wednesday. James, a sophomore political science major, is from Oklahoma.

Senator Zachary James explains why he wants to become the out-of-state member of the Student Fees Committee during SGA's meeting on Wednesday. James, a sophomore political science major, is from Oklahoma.

Senator Zachary James explains why he wants to become the out-of-state member of the Student Fees Committee during SGA's meeting on Wednesday. James, a sophomore political science major, is from Oklahoma.

And then there were eight.

Student Government Association appointed another student to the Student Fees Committee during its Wednesday meeting. Accounting for last week’s appointments, there are now seven vacant seats on the committee.

Liberal Arts and Sciences Sen. Zachary James was appointed the out-of-state committee member. Though he is not an out-of-state senator, James is from Oklahoma.

James, a sophomore political science major, said his goal on the Student Fees Committee is to make sure his fellow out-of-state students’ voices are heard. He said he is planning on watching for the out-of-state students’ common interests and using the student funds accordingly to benefit them.

“I try to see where they spend a lot of their time on campus, and what they utilize on campus. And [making sure] what they’re utilizing is getting enough funds,” James said.

This will be James’s first year on the committee.

During last Wednesday’s meeting, SGA appointed members to the Student Fees Committee’s underserved, freshman, veteran, College of Health Professions, graduate, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and business school positions.

SGA made it a priority this year to fill the Student Fees Committee spots as soon as possible. Applications were opened this semester, even though student fee deliberations do not begin until February.

Seven committee positions remain open: at-large, returning adult, engineering, honors, international, fine arts and applied studies.

Training is already underway for recent appointees. The Student Fees Committee will meet even if these spots do not get filled.