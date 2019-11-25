Shockers showcase experience, pull out win over Golden Eagles

The Shockers squeaked out a 68-59 victory over Oral Roberts on Saturday, moving to 5-0 on the young season.

Despite having their 15-point lead shrink to three in the second half, Wichita State was able to maintain control of the game. No matter the circumstances, WSU had an answer for the Golden Eagles.

At this point last season, the Shockers had a 2-3 record. Even after losing senior leaders Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones, WSU is performing better in late-game situations.

Last season, the Shockers had their fair share of second-half collapses.

“Last year, we’d get a lead and they’d cut it back down to three. They’d cut it down to three and we’d end up losing the game,” sophomore guard Erik Stevenson said after Saturday’s win. “It was just a whole different feel.

“Coach can only do so much. We have to go out there and make plays and be poised. I have a feeling this year that we know what to do — we can handle this and we’ll come out on top.”

Head Coach Gregg Marshall said experience is key to prevailing in late-game situations.

“I think it’s pretty evident I go with the experienced guys,” Marshall said. “Guys that are a little older, guys that have been in that situation before. That’s just human nature. You notice the bench contracts a little bit in those situations because I want to go with experience and we can’t have errors that could cost you a game at that point.”

One positive for WSU was the return of the team’s lone senior, Jaime Echenique. After suffering a hand injury in the closed scrimmage against Nebraska, Echenique made his season debut, racking up five points, four rebounds, and two blocks in 11 minutes of action.

According to Marshall, the senior center will continue to be on a minute restriction for the next two weeks to guard against further injury.

Echenique’s return couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for WSU, as the Shockers’ schedule ramps up with next week’s Cancun Challenge. WSU’s semifinal game against South Carolina on Tuesday is expected to tip-off at 5 p.m.

If the Shockers can knock off the Gamecocks, they’ll face the winner of West Virginia and Northern Iowa in the tournament championship.

Marshall said focus will be key to bringing a title back to Wichita.

“I’m sure they’re thinking, ‘Hey, we get to go to the beach. Do I need to take my books?’ And they do — the answer is yes,” Marshall said. “We’re going to have some study hall. We’re going to lift weights. We’re going to be gone for a week. Looking forward to some sun and fun, and hopefully, we can bring back a title.”