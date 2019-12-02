Stacks of soup cans line one of the shelves in the Shocker Support Locker. Besides non-perishable food items, the pantry also offers hygiene products, clothing and textbooks.

Food for Fines up and running during the last week of classes

Students with parking citations will have a chance to get those forgiven during the last week of classes.

Student Advocate Jozie Caudillo is running the final Food for Fines program of the semester Monday through Friday this week. The program forgives parking citations for students who donate items to The Shocker Support Locker.

The support locker, founded by Student Government Association in 2015, is a community food pantry for WSU students.

Students must complete the parking quiz in order for their donations to be accepted and their citations forgiven. Students need to bring donations and a completed donation form to the SGA office, RSC 219.

Donation forms can be found at wichita.edu/studentadvocate. The list of accepted items is also available on the site.

Students can dismiss up to three citations under $50 during the Food For Fines period and up to 10 citations per academic year.

Citations for sharing a permit, blocking a fire lane, blocking a sidewalk, or parking in a reserved or handicapped stall are not accepted. Citations that are a month old or older are also not forgivable.

The Shocker Support Locker is located on the first floor of Grace Wilkie Hall in room 103. Each week, any student with a valid Shocker ID can take up to 25 items, including food, clothing, hygiene products and baby products. The locker’s supplies are bolstered by a recent $14,000 donation from PepsiCo.

Caudillo said in an email to The Sunflower that she is available for any questions students have about the support locker or the Food for Fines program.

Her office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Her office is inside the SGA office.