Back-to-back: Winny Koskei wins second straight AAC runner of the year honors

Wichita State national qualifier Winny Koskei was named the American Athletic Conference Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Year Tuesday for the second consecutive year.

Koskei had another standout season for the Shockers, placing first on the team in every meet she participated in. She won her second straight individual conference title at the AAC meet.

“I think it’s validation for her more than anything,” Head Coach Kirk Hunter told GoShockers. “She has had fabulous years in back-to-back years in a tremendous conference. I think it also shows people identify her as a great cross country athlete.”

With her most recent appearance at nationals, Koskei became the fourth Shocker to make multiple appearances at the national meet — the first since Aliphine Tuliamuk in the 2011-2012 seasons.

Koskei also joined Tuliamuk as the only WSU woman to ever win multiple cross country conference titles.

In the Midwest Regional, the junior placed third, behind All-Americans Calie Logue of Iowa State and Taylor Somers of Oklahoma State.

“She has earned this award based on what she has done,” Hunter said. “She shows her ability to be successful in her races. I’m proud of what she did the past two years, and we’re looking forward to next year.”