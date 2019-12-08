Shockers blowout Oklahoma State; pick up key resume-building win on the road

Wichita State freshman Tyson Etienne sticks his tongue out at heckling Oklahoma State fans after a made three-point basket in the second half of the game against the Cowboys on Sunday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma State 80-61 in dominant fashion Sunday. The resume-building win in Stillwater was WSU’s lone road matchup on the non-conference slate.

WSU built a double-digit lead quickly, and although the offense faltered towards the end of the half, WSU held on for a 38-31 lead at the break.

The Shockers once again started out red hot in the second half, building a lead of 29 at one point and never looking back. WSU outscored the Cowboys by 14 points in the second half.

After receiving his first career start on Thursday, Tyson Etienne was exceptional once again, tallying 19 points and hitting five of eight shots from downtown. Erik Stevenson added 13 points and went 3-7 from beyond the arc.

After struggling to rebound the basketball in their lone loss to West Virginia, the Shockers responded in Stillwater, outrebounding the Cowboys 42-31. Jamarius Burton led WSU on the glass with seven rebounds. Burton also flirted with a triple-double, tallying seven points and 11 assists to go along with the eight rebounds.

For the game, WSU shot 44% on 28-63 from the field. As a team, the Shockers shot 11-26 from behind the arc against the Cowboys.

Lindy Waters led OSU with 11 points.

Up next, the Shockers will head back to Wichita for the annual INTRUST Bank Arena game against Oklahoma on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.