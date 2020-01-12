WSU topples UConn in double overtime to pick up first AAC road victory

Sophomore Dexter Dennis moves to defend Ole Miss' Breein Tyree during the game against the Rebels on Saturday.

Wichita State picked up a road win on Sunday, defeating Connecticut by a score of 89-86 in double overtime to improve to 15-1 on the season.

The Shockers won their final meeting with the Huskies in epic fashion, as UConn is returning to the Big East following the end of the season. WSU now moves to 4-2 in the all-time matchup with the Huskies and 4-1 in AAC play.

The Shockers played a solid first half on the road, building a double-digit lead at one point, but some foul trouble and turnovers cut the margin to five heading into the locker room. WSU had 12 of their 18 turnovers in the first half.

The Shockers started to wear the Huskies down on the glass in the second half, outrebounding them by five.

WSU struggles with turnovers again towards the end of the half, and Sidney Wilson’s clutch three with one second left forced overtime.

Jaime Echenique scored a season-high 17 points and was a big factor in the paint.

In the first overtime session, it was another even couple of minutes, but in the end, Jamarius Burton and Tyson Etienne could not get their shot attempts to fall as time expired with the score still knotted up.

In the second overtime, WSU looked a lot more comfortable but the bench got shorter as both Echenique and Erik Stevenson fouled out. Freshman guards Tyson Etienne and Grant Sherfield came up clutch from the free throw as Christian Vital was unable to get a game-tying three-pointer to fall in the final seconds, securing a road victory in Connecticut.

Overall, the Shockers shot 43% from the field (32-75) and 32% from three (6-19). WSU’s bench contributed 27 points.

The sophomore duo of Stevenson Burton put on another show. Burton continued his dominance in the paint, finishing the afternoon with 13 points, two rebounds, and three assists. Meanwhile, Stevenson added 16 points along with six rebounds and three assists before fouling out in overtime.

For the Huskies, Christian Vital led the way with 25 points.

In his third game back from his “leave of absence,” Dexter Dennis looked to return to his freshman form from a year ago. Dennis nailed a couple of big buckets in the first overtime as he connected on a three and an up-and-under layup. For the game, Dennis tallied 16 points and seven rebounds in 30 minutes played. His 16 points are the most he has scored since putting up 19 in the second game of the year against Texas Southern.

Up next, the Shockers travel to Philidelphia, Pennsylvania, for a matchup with Temple on Wednesday. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m.