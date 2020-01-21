WSU snaps two game losing skid with win at South Florida

Wichita State freshman Tyson Etienne dribbles past a defender during the first half of the game against Houston on Saturday inside Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (16-3) defeated South Florida on Tuesday, snapping its two-game losing streak, by a score of 56-43 down in Tampa, Florida.

Earlier this week, the Shockers fell out of one of the two polls (Associated Press) after reaching the No. 16 ranking the week before. In the USA Today Coaches Poll though, WSU only fell down to the No. 22 ranking – in a tie with the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Throughout the majority of the first half, WSU’s offense once again struggled to get going, but they were able to take a two-point lead into the locker room behind a step-back three-point buzzer-beater from Tyson Etienne. To start out, the Shockers didn’t make their first shot of the game until the 14:14 mark of the half.

The offensive struggles continued going into the second half, but a key 10-0 run helped to build a double-digit as the Shockers cruised to the finish line, securing the 13-point win.

The Shockers were much more efficient shooting the basketball in the second half, shooting 47% from the field and 42% from downtown. In the final 20 minutes, WSU outscored the Bulls by 11 points.

Overall, the Shockers shot 36% (19-52) from the field and 36% (8-22) from downtown.

On the other side, South Florida struggled throughout, shooting 30% from the field and 13% from downtown. David Collins led the way offensively for the Bulls, scoring 14 points.

Prior to the game, Gregg Marshall made a change to the starting lineup, inserting Dexter Dennis for the struggling Erik Stevenson. Dennis responded nicely, scoring 12 points while going 4-9 from downtown. Stevenson struggled though, as he picked up two quick fouls in the first half and only finished with five points.

For the second straight game, Tyson Etienne led the Shockers offensively, tallying 13 points on 3-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Etienne and Dennis were the only scorers to reach double-figures.

Up next, the Shockers return back to Charles Koch for one game home-stand with a matchup against the Central Florida Knights on Saturday. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.