Wichita State discourages travel to China due to coronavirus outbreak

Due to the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, Wichita State students, faculty and staff are discouraged by the university to travel to the country.

The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory to a Level 4 – Do Not Travel, to China. According to a Wichita State release this morning, Hong Kong or Macau were not raised to a Level 4 yet but are expected to within the next 24-48 hours.

Currently, the university does not have any students studying at their partner school, Sun Yat-Sen University, in Guangzhou.