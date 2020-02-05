Echenique named to the 3x3U Mid-season Watch List

Wichita State senior Jaime Echenique goes up for a shot during the second half of the game against Central Florida on Jan. 25 inside Charles Koch Arena.

On Tuesday, Wichita State senior center, Jaime Echenique was named to the Dos Equis 3x3U Championship Midseason Watch List. Echenique was the lone Shocker to be named to the list and was one of ten players from the AAC to be named to the list.

The 3x3U National Championship features, in total, 128 seniors from all 32 Division-I Conferences across the country. The 32 teams that represent each conference will compete for a grand total of $150,00, with $100,000 of that prize going to the winning team.

So far this season, the senior center is averaging 11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. Echenique has been playing the best basketball of his career more recently, tallying double-digits points in three of the last five games.

Following the heartbreaking loss to Tulsa, Head Coach Gregg Marshall did something that he has never done before in 22 games as a head coach. Marshall gave his junkyard dog award to a player in losing fashion. That player? Echenique.

“For the first time in 22 years as a head coach, I gave out our Junkyard Dog award when we lost a game because of his performance,” Marshall said. “He took some charges and blocked shots. One of those blocks came after he fell in the lane and got up – if you’ve ever seen him get up, that’s the fastest he’s ever gotten up – and blocked a dunk at the rim. He got some loose balls and had double-digit rebounds. He defended down low well, which was the game plan.”

In his senior season, Echenique has taken the role as a leader. So far this year, Echenique has made the most of this opportunity and he looks to finish out his college career with a bang.

“He can’t wait,” Marshall said. “There is no next year for him. He’s the only senior. He wants to win and do well. He’s a wonderful person and I love coaching him. The vibe for him is ‘Come on guys. Let’s do this now.”

Echenique will have to continue this pace because only four seniors from each conference make the team each year. If Echenique is able to be named on the four-man team for the conference, he will become the first from WSU to make an appearance since Conner Frankamp and Shaq Morris in the 2018 tournament.

The other AAC seniors in consideration are Jaevin Cumberland (Cincinnati), Jarron Cumberland (Cincinnati), Martins Igbanu (Tulsa), Dazon Ingram (UCF), KJ Lawson (Tulane), Laquincy Rideau (USF), Quinton Rose (Temple), Christion Thompson (Tulane) and Christian Vital (UConn).

The Tournament will take place on April 3-5 at Atlanta’s Atlantic Station. The first two days of action will be pool play before knockout play on April 5. All of the action can either be seen on Twitter or ESPN.