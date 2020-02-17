The HIve is a co-working space for women located in the Orpheum Office Building. It was founded by Andrea Stang in 2018.

News in brief – Week of Feb. 17

Glow Circus in CAC

Student Activities Council is hosting a Glow Circus Monday at 1:30 p.m. for families with children who have President’s Day off.

The event is billed to have glow in the dark circus juggling, hula-hoop tossing, and acrobatics.

The event is free to WSU students with their Shocker ID, $3 for faculty/staff, $5 for general admission, and $1 for kids 12 and under.

Women of WSU Luncheon this week

The Women of WSU luncheon will be held Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Marcus Welcome Center.

The female deans of Wichita State will sit on a panel during the BBQ cookout. Food will be $13.

KMUW taking applicants for Wichitalks

KMUW is seeking applicants for its Wichitalks event on March 21. Speakers for the event will give a five-minute presentation with 20 slides that auto-advance every 15 seconds on subjects “they’re passionate about.”

Metallica Scholars program returns for second year

For a second straight year, WSU Tech will receive $100,000 in Metallica Scholars Grant Money from the All Within My Hands Foundation “to support students training to enter the workforce.” WSU Tech is one of 15 schools to receive the grant.

WSUPD hosting food drive

The Wichita State Police Department is hosting a food drive to help fill the Shocker Support Locker from now until March 31.

Donations can be given to a university police officer or delivered to the police station lobby 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The department says to avoid donating green beans, corn, high-sugar foods, and expired food.

The Hive hosting Women in Policy coffee and conversation

The Hive, a collaborative working space for professional women, is hosting a coffee and conversation talk with County Commissioner Lacey Cruse Monday at noon.

The conversation will be focused on women in policy and civic engagement.

The Hive is located at Broadway and First Street, and the event is free and open to the public.