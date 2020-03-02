Shocker baseball stretches winning streak to 7 games on West Coast trip

Wichita State junior Tommy Barnhouse pitches the ball during the game against Kansas State on Feb. 26 at Eck Stadium.

The Wichita State baseball team stayed hot in the Nevada Tournament over the weekend, defeating both Hofstra and Nevada. After a 1-2 start to the season, WSU has reeled off seven straight wins.

The Shocker offense showed out in a game-one slugfest, overpowering the Pride 19-10 on Friday. Those 19 runs were the most scored in a single game by a WSU team since 2015, when the Shockers tagged Southern Illinois for 20.

WSU’s pitching staff struggled noticeably for the first time since giving up 11 to Northwestern State in the season opener. Freshman Jake Hamilton gave up five runs in five innings, but still ended up striking out eight batters.

But offense carried the day for WSU, as the lineup maintained a balanced attack throughout. Eight of the nine Shocker starters picked up two or more hits in the game. Freshman Couper Cornblum led the way, finishing a home run shy of the cycle.

Saturday’s game against Nevada was a much lower-scoring affair, as WSU defeated the Wolfpack 3-1. The Shockers jumped out to a 2-0 lead after back-to-back RBI singles from freshman Derek Shaver and senior Jacob Katzfey. Nevada cut the deficit on a WSU error, but the Shockers got the run back and stymied the Wolfpack offense.

Junior Liam Eddy stayed dominant on the mound, giving up just one earned run in seven innings pitched. Sophomore Connery Peters and junior Foster Gifford shut the door in the final two innings.

Junior catcher Ross Cadena paced the Shocker offense on Saturday, going 3-4 with a double. Shaver joined Cadena as the only Shockers to collect multiple hits against the Wolfpack.

WSU was scheduled to play another game against Nevada on Sunday, but it was canceled due to inclement weather.

The Shockers (8-2) will return home for a two-game series against Air Force on Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Eck Stadium.