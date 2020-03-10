University begins search for new health professions dean
After former Health Professions Dean Sandra Bibb suddenly resigned from her position in January, a search for a new dean is underway.
The university announced its search and members of the search committee today.
Kimberly Engber, dean of the honors college, will serve as the chair.
Other members of the committee include:
Faculty and chair representatives:
Amanda Conner, Advanced Educ in General Dentistry
Lisa Belt, Dental Hygiene
M’Lisa Shelden, Physical Therapy
Cynthia Richburg, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Debra Pile, Nursing Program
Diana Cochran-Black, Medical Laboratory Sciences
Sue Nyberg, Physician Assistant Program
Nicki Rogers, Public Health Sciences
Community:
Carolyn Harrison
College staff:
Amy McClintock, School of Nursing
Gina Stewart, College of Health Professions Dean’s Office
Student representation:
Max Karst, Undergraduate Student (Nursing)
Mohammad Almutairi, Graduate (Communication Sciences & Disorders)
Foundation:
Darin Kater
Outside faculty:
Michael Jorgenson, Biomedical Engineering
Campus division:
Marche Fleming-Randle, Division of Diversity and Community Engagement
Steve Arnold is serving as the acting dean. Arnold was an associate dean before being appointed to the role of acting dean.
WSU has still provided no information to contextualize Bibb’s departure. A Sunflower records request revealed that no separation agreement between Bibb and the university exists.
