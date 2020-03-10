University begins search for new health professions dean

The lobby of Ahlberg Hall leading into Student Health Services.

After former Health Professions Dean Sandra Bibb suddenly resigned from her position in January, a search for a new dean is underway.

The university announced its search and members of the search committee today.

Kimberly Engber, dean of the honors college, will serve as the chair.

Other members of the committee include:

Faculty and chair representatives:

Amanda Conner, Advanced Educ in General Dentistry

Lisa Belt, Dental Hygiene

M’Lisa Shelden, Physical Therapy

Cynthia Richburg, Communication Sciences & Disorders

Debra Pile, Nursing Program

Diana Cochran-Black, Medical Laboratory Sciences

Sue Nyberg, Physician Assistant Program

Nicki Rogers, Public Health Sciences

Community:

Carolyn Harrison

College staff:

Amy McClintock, School of Nursing

Gina Stewart, College of Health Professions Dean’s Office

Student representation:

Max Karst, Undergraduate Student (Nursing)

Mohammad Almutairi, Graduate (Communication Sciences & Disorders)

Foundation:

Darin Kater

Outside faculty:

Michael Jorgenson, Biomedical Engineering

Campus division:

Marche Fleming-Randle, Division of Diversity and Community Engagement

Steve Arnold is serving as the acting dean. Arnold was an associate dean before being appointed to the role of acting dean.

WSU has still provided no information to contextualize Bibb’s departure. A Sunflower records request revealed that no separation agreement between Bibb and the university exists.