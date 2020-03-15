FAQ: How will in-person class suspension affect Wichita State students?

How long will this in-person class suspension last?

In-person classes are suspended from Monday through Friday (March 16-20). Wichita State still has spring break scheduled for March 23-27 and then the university will convert all classes to an online format for at least the next two weeks. University President Jay Golden said the university will notify campus community members two weeks ahead of time when students should move back.

How does switching from in-person to online classes help prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Social distancing, such as suspending in-person classes and switching to online, “flattens the curve.” During an outbreak, there is a drastic increase, peak, and decrease in cases, but social distancing practices can flatten the curve by decreasing that peak and not overwhelming hospital systems.

Are assignments due between March 16-20 canceled permanently?

The short answer is no. The university is canceling all in-person class activities between Monday and Friday, but instructors may reschedule assignments. Students are encouraged to report to department heads, deans, or the provost if class activity goes on this week. This does not apply to online classes, which will operate as scheduled.

Do students have to move out of the dorms? And are dining halls still open?

WSU is encouraging students who live on campus to return home while classes are suspended, but no one will be forced to leave campus. Shocker Hall Dining will also remain open during this time with limited hours, as well as the Rhatigan Student Center Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A, and Panda Express.

Will students be refunded for moving out of the residence hall during this period?

Yes. Students who move out of the dorms between March 16 and April 10, excluding spring break, will receive a refund. Refunds will be calculated based off of a daily rate and room type. Refunds will be credited to students’ myWSU accounts. The university is asking students to fill out this form regarding their housing plans during the break.