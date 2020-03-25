Potential players to fill Wichita State’s voided roster

Wichita State players stand togther and look to Head Coach Gregg Marshall after a foul was called during the first half of the game against VCU on Saturday inside Charles Koch Arena. Sherfield, Burton, Udeze, and Stevenson have all transferred away from the program.

Following the transfer of Morris Udeze last week, Wichita State now has six scholarships available for the 2020-21 season. So far, the Shockers have been actively recruiting players who could help them fill those spots. With restrictions for recruiting in place – such as the inability to bring these recruits on visits until April 15 – it has made it more difficult for WSU to fill these spots.

It has been apparent that WSU is looking primarily for its next point guard as all three from last year’s team (Grant Sherfield, Jamarius Burton, Noah Fernandes) have chosen to move on from WSU. The Shockers will also look to fill the void at the center position as they look to replace both Jaime Echenique to graduation and Udeze, who combined played over 70% of minutes in the post last season.

Here is who WSU has shown interest in and offered so far in the spring recruiting period, along with some of their highlights:

High School Recruits

Jahmari Harvey, 6’5, Combo Guard, North Carolina

Harvey was WSU’s first offer after the season ended and is also being recruited by WSU signee JaDun Michael. Michael and Harvey played against each other throughout high school in North Carolina.

Despite his 6’5 frame, Harvey has the capabilities of running the point at Movarian Academy. His size also allows him to also slide down and play on the wing. So far, Harvey has gone unnoticed by major recruiting sites and is unranked by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Other offers: Nebraska, Hofstra, St. Bonaventure, UNCW, Eastern Kentucky, UMBC, Charleston Southern, Illinois-Chicago

i cut off my day 1’s for the win 😤 #ringme pic.twitter.com/JYXl4fIv3j — Jamahri Harvey 🖖🏽 (@thejayharvey14) March 10, 2020

Ricky Council IV, 6’4, SG, North Carolina

Council has shown the capabilities to be one of those ‘hidden gems’ in the 2020 recruiting class.

Although his offers currently consist of smaller Division-I schools, it is expected for Council to explode on the recruiting market. He would be able to slide right into the Shockers’ rotation. He has a playing style similar to current WSU combo guard Dexter Dennis.

Currently, 247Sports ranks Council as a three-star recruit and No. 361 in the 2020 class.

Other offers: Hofstra, Georgia Southern, Siena, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Rice, UMBC, Elon

Brandon Murray, 6’5, SG/SF, Maryland

At 6’5, Murray has grown into his size over the more recent years resulting in his recruitment bolstering as of late.

Murray is primarily a shooting guard, but his play on the defensive end allows him to guard some bigger forwards. Murray has the ability to play the small forward position. He has used his athleticism and ability to knock down shots from downtown to help bolster his offensive repertoire.

Currently, Rivals has Murray rated as a three-star recruit in the 2020 class.

Other offers: Georgetown, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Saint Louis, East Tennessee State, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure

DMV’s hottest 2020 prospect Brandon Murray of @PolyBoysBball

Offers: VA Tech, Ole Miss, DePaul, UNCG, ETSU, St. Bone, CCU, North Tx, GW, Siena pic.twitter.com/xay3MGYnB2 — BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) February 21, 2020

Junior College Targets

Justice Hill, 6’0, PG, Salt Lake Community College

The former Arkansas transfer has gained interest from WSU based upon last season’s performance at the Juco level.

Last season, the point guard averaged 13.9 points and 4.2 assists per game. Hill also shot 44.1% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc.

Currently, Juco Recruiting ranks Hill as the No. 18 junior college transfer and the top point guard in the class. Hill has three years of eligibility remaining.

Other Offers: Nevada, Washington State, East Carolina, Fresno State

Shawndarius Cowart, 6’2, G, Pensacola State

One of the more physical guards available on the junior college market, Cowart has had success in his two years at Pensacola State. This past season, Cowart averaged 13.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also shot 43.2% from the field and 42.4% from deep.

Cowart would help replace Jamarius Burton’s physical nature at the point position and would be another guard option for WSU. Juco Recruiting ranks Cowart as the No. 55 junior college transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Other Offers: Hofstra, Southeastern Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Grambling State

Tariq Silver, 6’5, G/F, Tallahassee CC

After playing one season at Eastern Michigan, Silver opted for the junior college route and has quickly become one of the top players at that level.

This past season, Silver averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 33 games played. The 6’5 combo guard has emerged as one of the top shooters at the junior college level after shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc this past season. His size would allow him to play both the guard and forward positions.

Silver has two years of eligibility and is currently ranked as the No. 25 junior college player in this class by JucoRecruiting.

Other offers: Oregon State, East Carolina, Temple, Missouri State, Loyola Marymount, Alabama-Birmingham, Indiana State

Division-I Transfers

Trey McGowens, 6’4, G, Pittsburgh

McGowens has quickly become one of the main transfer targets this summer and WSU was one of the first programs to reach out to Pittsburgh transfer.

In 33 games played with the Panthers, McGowens averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The guard also shot 36.7% from the field and 31.1% from downtown.

Coming out of high school, McGowens was a four-star recruit and a top-100 player in the country. He would have to sit out next season but would be eligible to play for two seasons after that unless he gets a waiver.

Others interested: Ole Miss, Georgia, Arkansas, Illinois, Nebraska, TCU, Depaul, Xavier, Seton Hall, USC, UConn

Caleb Grill, 6’3, G, Iowa State

The former three-sport athlete at Maize is now in the transfer portal after one season at Iowa State.

WSU has been one of the first schools to target the Wichita native after they failed to offer him coming out of high school. In his lone season with the Cyclones, Grill averaged 2.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 29 games played.

Although his stats don’t jump off the page, Grill excelled on the defensive end and had a steal rate of 2%. Grill will have to sit out next season, but will be eligible for three seasons after that.

Others interested: Creighton, UNLV, Colorado State

CALEB GRILL YOU BAD MAN pic.twitter.com/AoP6CKlz4X — OutCYde the Lines (@OutCYdetheLines) February 26, 2020

Landers Nolley II, 6’7, F, Virginia Tech

Nolley is also one of the more popular transfers in this class after leading Virginia Tech in scoring with 15.5 points per game last season.

The forward shot 37% from the field and 31.6% from three. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 28 games played with the Hokies.

Nolley was a highly-regarded recruit coming out of high school and WSU offered the former four-star recruit before he chose Virginia Tech.

Others interested: Cincinnati, Memphis, Oregon, UCLA, Seton Hall, NC State, UConn, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Florida

Prince Oduro, 6’8, F, Mississippi State

Shortly after arriving at Mississippi State, following a transfer from Siena, Oduro has entered the transfer portal yet again. But he has quickly garnered the interest of the Shockers.

Oduro struggled to adjust to the SEC in his lone season with the Bulldogs, averaging just 1.2 points and 0.9 rebounds in 21 games played. While with Siena, Oduro was much more effective, averaging 9.1 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field.

According to Stockrisers’ Jake Weingarten, Oduro is seeking a waiver to play immediately. Oduro will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Others interested: VCU, Dayton, USF, Xavier, New Mexico

Prince Oduro having a night that offers a lot of hope for the Siena program. #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/ZEmNUft5l5 — Michael Kelly (@ByMichaelKelly) February 22, 2018

Darius Perry, 6’2, PG, Louisville

After getting consistent minutes with Louisville for the past three seasons, the soon-to-be senior has decided to enter the transfer portal to gain a bigger role with a new team.

This past season was Perry’s most effective as he started 26 games and averaged 5.2 points and a career-high 2.5 assists per game. Perry has proven to be a potent three-point shooter throughout his career, shooting 36.4% from downtown across the three seasons.

Perry is listed as a graduate transfer, but just concluded his junior season with the Cardinals.

Others interested: Gonzaga, Seton Hall, Arkansas, Oregon, Ole Miss, Oklahoma

Darius Perry WITH THE FLUSH! pic.twitter.com/eRyhsiDgws — ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2018

Graduate Transfer Targets

Kevin Marfo, 6’8, F/C, Quinnipiac

Despite being an undersized post, Marfo was the leading rebounder in college basketball last season with 13.3 rebounds per game.

Marfo has been evolving on the offensive end also as he tallied a career-high 10.2 points per game last season while shooting 48.4% from the field. Marfo has also been effective with getting to the free-throw line as he shot 71% from the stripe on 176 attempts last season.

His size would allow him to play both the power forward and center positions.

Others interested: Texas Tech, Xavier, San Diego State, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Louisville

MBB: My account is officially a Kevin Marfo highlight page. Too big, too strong. #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/HeTnmFFJFl — Brendan O'Sullivan (@BOSullivan25) March 1, 2020

Alterique Gilbert, 6’0, G, UConn

The former five-star recruit has entered the transfer portal after playing with UConn for the past four seasons.

Gilbert has struggled with injuries during his time with the Huskies, but still had success during his time on the east coast. This past season the 6’0 guard had a solid season, averaging 8.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 31 games played.

Gilbert will be an option for WSU at the point guard position and has experience playing in the AAC. Gilbert has also had success inside Charles Koch Arena as he scored 18 points which included a late three to tie the game up before Samajae Haynes-Jones’ buzzer-beater in 2019.

Others interested: Georgia, Florida, Texas Tech, Arkansas, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Tulane

Jonah Antonio, 6’5, G, UNLV

For the third time, Antonio will be looking for a new school after now departing from UNLV and Mount St. Mary’s.

The Australian who went to Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, was much more effective at Mount St. Mary’s as he averaged 11.3 points while shooting 33.8% from downtown. Last season with UNLV, the guard only averaged 6.9 points per game and shot 31.8% from the field. Unlike most graduate transfers, Antonio will be immediately eligible and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Others interested: BYU, Cincinnati, Maryland, Seton Hall, SMU, USF, Xavier