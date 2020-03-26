Free resources for students during the COVID-19 pandemic

U-Haul

U-Haul President John “JT” Taylor recently announced that the company will offer 30-days of free self-storage to students in the United States and Canada in any of their U-Haul or U-Haul owned facilities. The offer applies to new customers with a valid college ID.

Typically, this offer is offered to areas struck by natural disasters– this is the first time the offer has been extended nationwide.

YMCA 360

The YMCA has launched online exercise classes and youth programs, including Boot Camp, Yoga, boxing, and more. The programs are available on demand at ymca360.org.

The Y plans to release more videos throughout March and April, including both videos on YMCA 360 and live classes on social media. More than 60 classes are available already.

Comixology

Comixology Unlimited, a digital comic subscriptions service available through Amazon, has extended its free trial period from 30 to 60 days for an indefinite period. The service offers access to over 25,000 comics, graphic novels, and more. Following the trial period, a subscription is $5.99/month.

JSTOR

JSTOR has expanded the content available to students who have been displaced from their universities, and have over 6,000 accessible ebooks and over 150 journals available, but are working with publishers to make even more available in the near future.

Hopkins Press

John Hopkins University press has made 1,400 books and 97 journals accessible for free until the end of the spring semester, to both students and the public using the Project MUSE platform.

This follows a number of other universities’ presses who have taken similar steps. The texts will be available worldwide until at least May 31.

Babbel

Babbel is offering free language courses in any of the languages which the platform offers to U.S. students until mid-June of this year.

Adobe Creative Cloud

In acknowledgement of the lack of studio access for students, teachers, and faculty at closed campuses, Adobe Creative Cloud provided universities with temporary licences to access the Creative Cloud apps at home, for no additional cost. You can download it here.

Wiley

Wiley, a publishing company, is offering free access to their courseware WileyPLUS and Knewton Alta for the remainder of this spring semester. To request access, visit https://secure.wiley.com/COVID19OpenWPAccess and you will be contacted to help you gain access.