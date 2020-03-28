Wichita State lands graduate transfer Alterique Gilbert

UConn guard Alterique Gilbert limps to his teammates in the second half of the game against Wichita State on Feb. 28, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Wichita State landed its first commitment of the spring recruitment period as former Connecticut Husky Alterique Gilbert announced his plan to come to Wichita.

I am excited to announce that I will be attending Wichita state University this fall! Let’s go shocker nation!!! pic.twitter.com/gjGFdc5H8o — Alterique Gilbert (@Alterique_G) March 28, 2020

Coming out of high school, Gilbert was a four-star prospect and the No. 32 player in the class, according to 247 Sports. He ultimately chose UConn but injuries have so far loomed large in his college career.

Last season at UConn, Gilbert averaged 8.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 31 games played. Gilbert also had success in his lone game inside Charles Koch Arena, scoring 18 points during the 2018-19 season.

He also had one of the top assist rates in the country last season at 27.2%, good for No. 132 in the country, according to KenPom.

As a graduate transfer, Gilbert will be immediately eligible for WSU and has only one more season of eligibility remaining. Gilbert also fills a need at the point guard position and joins Dexter Dennis and Tyson Etienne as the third guard on the roster.

With Gilbert’s commitment, the Shockers now have six scholarships remaining for the 2020-21 season, but WSU has been active in the recruiting market so far.