Juco guard Craig Porter commits to WSU

Wichita State continued its successful day recruiting on Sunday when they landed one of the top junior college transfers in the country. Craig Porter, a 6’1 point guard, became the third player to commit to WSU on Sunday and became the fourth guard to do so in the past two days.

Coming out of high school, Porter opted for the junior college route and has played the past two season at Vincennes. This past season, he averaged 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field.

Juco Recruiting ranks Porter as one of the top guards in the 2020 class and the No. 17 player overall. Porter has two years of eligibility remaining for his collegiate career.

With Porter’s commitment, the Shockers are down to three scholarships left for the upcoming season. WSU looks to add some depth especially at the center position as they round out the roster.