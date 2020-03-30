Kansas Democrats officially switch to mail ballots for presidential primary

Kansas Democrats who want to have a say in who faces off against Donald Trump in November’s presidential election will have to cast their ballots by mail.

The Kansas Democratic Party announced Monday that it will cancel all in-person voting for the state’s May 2 primary amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There are 368 confirmed cases of the virus in Kansas, according to the state health department.

“The KDP recognizes that this is a significant change to the electoral process, but remains confident that the mail-in ballot process will ensure all Kansas Democrats have the ability to make their voices heard during this important election,” the Kansas Democratic Party told Kansas City’s KSHB in an email.

All registered Democrats in the state will be mailed a ballot on March 30, according to the state party. On April 7, a supplemental ballot will be sent to recently-registered Democrats who were not included in the March 30 mailing. Ballots are pre-paid and will not require a stamp.

Ballots must be received by May 2 to be counted for the primary.

Former Vice President Joe Biden currently leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the delegate count 1,183 to 871.

The Kansas Republican Party canceled its presidential caucus last September.