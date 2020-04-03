High school prospect Jaden Seymour announces intentions to join Shockers next seaon

Wichita State landed its sixth commitment of the spring recruiting period as high school recruit Jaden Seymour announced he would be joining the Shockers on Friday. Seymour also became the third high school player to commit to WSU in the 2020 class.

Seymour is a 6’9 forward who can play both of the forward positions and will provide some depth at those positions. According to Rivals, Seymour is a three-star prospect who ultimately chose WSU over Virginia Tech, NC State, and South Florida.

This past April, Seymour tore his ACL which hampered his recruitment late. Despite that, 247Sports ranks the North Carolina native as the No. 347 player in the country and the 66th best small forward in the class. WSU does have history with players returning to form after an ACL injury with recent transfer Jamarius Burton.

With Seymour’s commitment, Wichita State is down to three scholarships after Dexter Dennis declared for the NBA Draft on Thursday. That number would go back down to two scholarships if Dennis returns to WSU by the June 15 deadline.