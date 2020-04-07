Wichita State announces hiring freeze

Due to the intended negative financial impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on university finances, Wichita State will implement a hiring freeze.

The university also announced “restrictions on discretionary spending including travel and non-essential purchases,” in today’s WSU Today.

“We are confident that, with strategic and thoughtful planning, Wichita State will emerge even stronger than we were before,” the release signed by WSU President Jay Golden and Provost Rick Muma read.

More details will be released about the freeze and waiver requests later today.

Wichita State is anticipating a decrease in enrollment for next year due to the outbreak, especially in international student enrollment.

“We especially worry for and about our international student population, many of whom have returned to their home countries and may not be able to return to the United States by the fall semester, as well as prospective international students who can’t get a visa to travel to the United States,” the statement said.

The University of Kansas and Kansas State have also implemented hiring freezes in the past month.