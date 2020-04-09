Wichita State to receive $8.8 million through CARES Act

After announcing hiring freezes and other cost-cutting measures, Wichita State will receive $8.8 million through the CARES Act.

The allocation is part of a more than $6 billion emergency grant for universities in the country to help with revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re incredibly appreciative to receive this critical financial assistance,” Wichita State President Jay Golden said. “We are studying the guidelines now to discover how best to use these funds for the benefit of our students and university.”

Half of that money, $4.4 million, will be used as emergency aid for students.

The university has already spent about $2.7 million refunding students for housing/dining and parking.

According to a release sent out by the Department of Education, their department must receive a signed certification from the university stating that they will distribute funds in accordance with the law. The university can then decide which students will receive those grants.

WSUTech will receive $2,383,798 to also address their revenue shortfalls and financial aid for students.

Kansas universities will receive over $49 million through this grant, according to Kansas Senator Jerry Moran.

“Providing public universities flexibility to provide relief to students across the country is much-welcomed news as many students’ lives and jobs have been disrupted due to #COVID19,” Moran said in a tweet.