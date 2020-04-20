Morris Udeze pulls name out of transfer portal, announces intentions to stay at WSU

Wichita State sophomore Morris Udeze goes up for a shot during the first half of the game against Central Florida on Jan. 25 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State center Morris Udeze announced his return to WSU on Monday after entering the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Udeze originally entered the transfer portal on March 19, but decided to come back for his junior season.

Despite only playing limited minutes in his first two seasons at WSU, Udeze became a popular name in the transfer market with interest from Arizona State, San Diego State, Saint Louis, Butler and Minnesota. ESPN also had Udeze as the 34th best sit-out transfer that would’ve been eligible for the 2021-22 season.

Udeze’s WSU career got off to a rocky start as during his freshman season was cut short following shoulder surgery. The Houston native responded strongly this past season as he went on to average 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while starting five contests.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to return to Wichita State University to play for Coach Marshall as well as to play in the presence of our amazing Shocker Nation. With God’s permission, it will be a great season,” Udeze stated in a post on his Twitter account.

With Udeze’s commitment, the Shockers are out of scholarships for the 2020-21 season, depending on Dexter Dennis’ decision to come back to school. DeAntoni Gordon is the last of the eight Shockers that entered the transfer portal to announce his next destination.