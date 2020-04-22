Wichita State to begin phased reopening of campus May 26

Wichita State announce they will reopen campus beginning May 26, after the Memorial Day holiday.

The campus will reopen in phases, according to an email sent out to students. Summer classes will still be held online.

“We must move forward as an institution and learn how to co-exist with this virus,” the email reads.

The date was decided after Gov. Laura Kelly announced that the state will end its state at home order on May 3. The announcement said if the date doesn’t get pushed back again, that the university wanted to give a “two-week’s notice and allow everyone to get through the Memorial Day holiday,” before returning to campus.

It is unclear what the phased reopening will look like, but the university said they had seven “working groups” that will begin meeting this week to decide.

The seven working groups and their “group leads” are as follows:

Health and safety – Linnea GlenMaye

Classroom/activity space physical distancing – Gina Crabtree and David Wright

Faculty curricular design – Carolyn Shaw

Student finances – Kaye Monk-Morgan

Research – Coleen Pugh

Innovation partners – Tonya Witherspoon

Communication – Shelly Coleman-Martins