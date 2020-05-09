A breakdown of each potential nonconference opponent, thus far, for the Shockers

Wichita State’s nonconference schedule got closer to being completed this weekend following the reports that the University of Missouri will be coming to Koch Arena next season. Currently, the Shockers have 10 games on its schedule with six of them being high-major games. More matchups are to be added this offseason.

So as WSU gets closer to putting the finishing touches on the schedule, here is a breakdown of each team the Shockers are scheduled to face thus far in their nonconference slate:

Sam Houston State, November 22

Currently, Sam Houston State is the first team on WSU’s schedule and has dealt with some transfer issues of their own. In total, the Bearkats had six players enter the transfer portal but will look to respond with a strong 2020-21 season.

This past season, SMSU had a fourth-place finish in the Southland conference before the premature ending to their season. They will look to build off that fourth-place finish, but only return one starter for the upcoming season.

Projected Starting Five: Donte Powers, Zach Nutall, Terryonte Thomas, Immanuel Crump, and Dylan Robertson

Stadium’s Preseason Top-50: NR

North Texas, December 2

After taking home the Conference USA regular-season title this past season, the Mean Green is looking to put together another solid season. This year, UNT returns three of their five starters, which includes leading scorer Javion Hamlet.

Last season, North Texas struggled in their non-conference slate with a record of 6-7. Despite this, the Mean Green fell just short against Oklahoma by a score of 82-80 in last December.

Projected Starting Five: Javion Hamlet, Mardrez McBride, James Reese, Thomas Bell III and Zachary Simmons

Stadium’s Preseason Top-50: NR

Oral Roberts, December 15

For the third straight season, WSU will face off with Oral Roberts. The Shockers look to win their fourth consecutive contest against the Golden Eagles. Last season, WSU was able to hold off with a 68-59 victory after key free throws down the stretch from Erik Stevenson and Dexter Dennis.

After a successful 2019-20 season that saw ORU place fourth in the Summit League, they will look to improve this upcoming season. The Golden Eagles return three starters including former Shocker Chadrack Lufile’s brother, Elijah.

Projected Starting Five: RJ Fuqua, Max Abrams, Sheldon Stevens, Kevin Obanor and Elijah Lufile

Stadium’s Preseason Top-50: NR

Western Kentucky, December 22

Former top-ten high school recruit Charles Bassey is returning for sophomore season following a horrific leg injury that saw his freshman campaign get cut short. WKU was able to rebound without Bassey however, finishing with a 20-10 record and a third-place finish in the C-USA.

With Bassey back in the picture, WKU is looking to improve on that third-place finish and figures to be one of the top mid-majors this upcoming season. The Hilltoppers return four starters along with Bassey and top-ten junior college prospect Kevin Osawe. Osawe was teammates with current WSU signee Craig Porter at Vincennes.

Projected Starting Five: Jordan Rawls, Taveion Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson, Kevin Osawe and Charles Bassey

Stadium’s Preseason Top-50: NR

Mississippi (‘Ole Miss’), January 2

As the only true road game currently on the schedule, WSU will be heading to Oxford this season. In the meeting a season ago, the Shockers were able to handle the Rebels in Wichita following Erik Stevenson’s 29 points – guiding WSU to a 20-point victory.

Ole Miss figures to be one of the top squads in the SEC this upcoming season, despite losing leading scorer Breein Tyree. The Rebels have two transfers, Jarkel Joiner (CSU Bakersfield) and Dimencio Vaughn (Rider). Ole Miss will also return four of their five starters, but will look to fill the void of Tyree’s 19.7 points per game.

Projected Starting Five: Devontae Shuler, Jarkel Joiner, KJ Buffen, Blake Hinson and Khadim Sy

Stadium’s Preseason Top-50: No. 50

Missouri, TBA

According to multiple reports, WSU and Missouri have agreed to a two-year series with the first coming inside Charles Koch Arena this upcoming season. The Shockers will be making a return trip to Columbia the following season.

After making the NCAA Tournament in the first year under Cuonzo Martin despite losing top-recruit Michael Porter Jr. early in the season, the Tigers have struggled the past couple of seasons. The 2020-21 season looks to be one of the most promising in the Martin Era as they return almost all of last season’s roster. The Tigers had three players enter the NBA Draft (Xavier Pinson, Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon), but all are expected to return to school.

Projected Starting Lineup: Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson, Kobe Brown, Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon

Stadium’s Preseason Top-50: NR

Oklahoma State, TBA

After picking up one of the biggest victories last season in Stillwater, the Shockers are set to play the Cowboys in Wichita – but Oklahoma State brings in a whole new squad. OSU was able to land the nation’s top recruit in point guard Cade Cunningham, and recorded the No. 10 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports.

OSU was also able to add a top graduate transfer in Ferron Flavors who averaged 13.5 points last season at California Baptist. This game was originally scheduled as the INTRUST Bank Arena game, but will be played at Koch Arena with a later game being played in downtown Wichita.

Projected Starting Five: Cade Cunningham, Avery Anderson, Isaac Likekele, Kalib Boone and Yor Anei

Stadium’s Preseason Top-50: No. 26

Battle 4 Atlantis

This year’s non-conference tournament for WSU features a stacked field of highly-regarded programs from across the country. The Battle 4 Atlantis has also produced the last two national champions as both Villanova and Virginia have won the tournament prior to their national titles.

The Shockers have only competed in this tournament once before during the Gregg Marshall Era. WSU was able to finish in fourth place after dropping the third-place game to Michigan State.

This year’s lineup of possible opponents for WSU include Creighton, Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, and West Virginia.