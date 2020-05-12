NCAA cancels the 2020 College Basketball Academy, WSU one of the locations

Charles Koch Arena is covered with snow prior to the game between Wichita State and Cincinnati on Jan. 19, 2019. Snow came through the Wichita area on Friday night, causing the parking lots at Wichita State to remain frozen. At tipoff the temperature is expected to be 22 degrees with a windchill bringing it down to 7 degrees. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

The NCAA announced the cancellation of the College Basketball Academy which was supposed to take place during July 20-26. Wichita State was among one of the four locations for the event along with Utah, Winthrop and Connecticut.

The academies were originally designed to give future college athletes a glimpse into the student-athlete experience while also give the chance for college coaches to scout and evaluate players from the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“The NCAA’s collaboration with organizations like the NABC and other important stakeholders in the game was successful not only in developing the players who participated but also providing them with life skills,” said senior NCAA vice president Dan Gavitt in a release. “While the academies have only been in place for a year, there’s still going to be a void from not being able to conduct them this summer. However, our commitment to the academies is firm, and we look forward to staging them again in 2021.”

As many as 1,600 players were selected for the academy with 400 players from each of the four regions during two sessions. Future participants will be able to benefit from an athletic assessment, skill development, games and live skills sessions.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Division I Council has also decided to extend the recruiting dead period until June 30. The committee will also meet on May 27 and decide if another extension needs to be added at that date.

The NCAA is yet to announce the locations for the 2021 event and it is to be determined if the event will return to WSU.