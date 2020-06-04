Ivanka Trump to speak at WSU Tech’s virtual graduation ceremony

Ivanka Trump, senior advisor to the President of the United States, listens to students at WSU Tech on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and advisor, will speak at a virtual commencement ceremony for WSU Tech’s 2020 graduates.

“We are excited to host a truly unique commencement ceremony during this unprecedented time for our students to celebrate with family and friends their accomplishments” said WSU Tech President Sheree Utash said in a release. “Additionally, it is a great honor to announce that Ms. Trump will join us virtually as our special guest and commencement speaker for this special celebration.”

Utash serves on the American Workforce Policy Advisory board, where she has worked closely with Ivanka Trump. In October, WSU Tech hosted Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the National Center for Aviation Training campus.

The commencement will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday. The public can watch the ceremony by visiting WSU Tech’s official Facebook page.

Axios reports that Trump’s speech will refer to the graduates as “wartime” graduates, saying their training at WSU Tech is “critical to rebuilding our economy for the longterm.”

WSU Tech posted on Facebook Thursday morning about Trump’s appearance at the virtual commencement ceremony, but it appears the post has been taken down.

WSU Tech is sending celebratory boxes to all graduates participating in the virtual ceremony and hand-delivering yard signs to graduates’ homes.