WSUPD: Arson committed at one of The Sunflower’s newsstands

Police responded Friday afternoon to an arson inside The Sunflower's newsstand at the Duerksen Fine Arts Center bus stop. Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect can contact WSUPD at (316) 978-3450 or [email protected]

The Wichita State University Police Department is searching for the person who set fire to one of The Sunflower’s newsstands on campus.

University police responded at 12:58 p.m. Friday to a report of a fire at the Duerksen Fine Arts Center’s bus stop. The fire, which police ruled as arson, was set inside of The Sunflower’s newsstand at the station.

“An unknown suspect set fire to the newspapers inside the newspaper dispenser and slowly walked away,” reads a WSUPD alert sent out Friday afternoon. “The fire has been extinguished.”

Police do have not a description of a suspect at this time. WSUPD’s initial notice described a man as a suspect, but police issued a statement later Friday afternoon saying the man is now considered a witness.

The contents of the newsstand, which contained copies of The Sunflower’s salute to 2020 graduates, were completely destroyed.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect’s identity can contact WSUPD at (316) 978-3450 or [email protected].